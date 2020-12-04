M2 World Championship group stage draw set for December, event commences mid-January

Mobile Legends Bang Bang fans can mark their calendars. The $300,000 M2 World Championship has set the dates for a week of intense competition among the best teams in the world.

The tournament draw will be held live on Dec. 12. The M2 World Championship will then move into two separate phases of the group stage, running from Jan. 18 to 21 next year. The playoffs will begin on Jan. 22. and a champion will be crowned on Jan. 24.

The victor will be rewarded with $140,000 of the $300,000 prize pool on offer. Developer MOONTON will also incorporate the winning team’s branding into a hero skin of their choice, like Harith’s EVOS Legends skin for the winners of the first MLBB World Championship.

There’s no word yet on the number of teams heading down to Singapore to compete in the closed-doors event. The tournament’s first edition in 2019 featured 16 teams from across the globe, including the U.S., Brazil, and Japan.

Even if you aren’t one of the players battling it out in the Shangri-La Singapore, the celebration of the M2 World Championship doesn’t stop here. Players who log into MLBB will be able to see the new M2-themed game client, as well a series of promotional activities that includes a tournament-themed skin.