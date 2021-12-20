Invalidos win Free Fire Pro Series North America

WIth a prize pool of $50,000, it was the first official tournament for the game in North America.

Invalidos wrote their names in the history books after winning the first official Free Fire esports competition in North America, the Free Fire Pro Series (FFPS).

The team absolutely dominated throughout the competition. From 18 matches, they got five first-place finishes and racked up 165 kills to amass a total of 298 points. Second-placed La Bahia PFS were more than a hundred points behind at 187.

The complete standings for the FFPS grand finals are as follows:

Invalidos: 298 points La Bahia PFS: 187 points Wasaka Esport: 181 points Fuego: 171 points IT Official: 167 points North Blood: 142 points La Onu: 133 points Osaka: 124 points R15 Oficial: 106 points Club 9D: 105 points Team Money: 96 points SkullBreaker: 73 points

While Free Fire enjoys tremendous popularity in regions like South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Brazil, the game doesn’t have a huge playerbase in other places. The FFPS was the first official tournament by Garena in North America and could be indicative of a higher commitment to the region in 2022.

The tournament had a total prize pool of $50,000. It featured open qualifiers leading to a three-week group stage last month. Finally, the best 12 teams competed in the grand finals for the title of champions.