How to watch the Free Fire Pro Series North America Grand Finals

The grand finals for Free Fire Pro Series (FFPS) North America Spring 2022 will take place from April 1 to 3. Twelve teams will be competing for a share of the $50,000 prize pool and a slot at the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) in Sentosa in May.

The finals are a historic event for Free Fire esports in North America as this will be the first time a team from the region will participate in the FFWS, the top-level of competitive Free Fire which features teams from around the world.

The FFPS featured an open-for-all qualifier to decide the teams in the finals. According to Garena, 192 teams had registered for it. This has now been whittled down to just 12.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FFPS Spring 2022 Grand Finals.

Format

The grand finals will happen across three days.

A total of 18 matches will be played to crown a champion, with six matches happening per day.

Teams

Pisar Gaming (former La Bahia)

Fuego

Team 999

Atomic

VIRUS GAMING

Club 9D

USA ESPORTS

OSAKA

DN Esports

1A Esports

C7 Esports

La ONU

Prize Pool

The $50,000 prize pool will be split as follows:

First: $12,500

Second: $8,500

Third: $6,000

Fourth: $4,000

Fifth and sixth: $3,000

Seventh and eighth: $2,000

Ninth and 10th: $1,500

11th and 12th: $1,000

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the Free Fire North America YouTube channel from April 1 to 3. It will begin at 4:30pm CT on each day.