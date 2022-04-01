How to watch the Free Fire Pro Series North America Grand Finals

The grand finals for Free Fire Pro Series (FFPS) North America Spring 2022 will take place from April 1 to 3. Twelve teams will be competing for a share of the $50,000 prize pool and a slot at the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) in Sentosa in May.
The finals are a historic event for Free Fire esports in North America as this will be the first time a team from the region will participate in the FFWS, the top-level of competitive Free Fire which features teams from around the world.
The FFPS featured an open-for-all qualifier to decide the teams in the finals. According to Garena, 192 teams had registered for it. This has now been whittled down to just 12.
Here’s everything you need to know about the FFPS Spring 2022 Grand Finals.
Format
- The grand finals will happen across three days.
- A total of 18 matches will be played to crown a champion, with six matches happening per day.
Teams
- Pisar Gaming (former La Bahia)
- Fuego
- Team 999
- Atomic
- VIRUS GAMING
- Club 9D
- USA ESPORTS
- OSAKA
- DN Esports
- 1A Esports
- C7 Esports
- La ONU
Prize Pool
The $50,000 prize pool will be split as follows:
- First: $12,500
- Second: $8,500
- Third: $6,000
- Fourth: $4,000
- Fifth and sixth: $3,000
- Seventh and eighth: $2,000
- Ninth and 10th: $1,500
- 11th and 12th: $1,000
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the Free Fire North America YouTube channel from April 1 to 3. It will begin at 4:30pm CT on each day.