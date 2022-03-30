How to watch the Free Fire Pro Series North America grand finals

The Free Fire Pro Series North America season two grand finals will happen this weekend from April 1 to 3.

Twelve teams will battle to earn the biggest part of the $50,000 prize pool, the title of NA champions, and the honor of being the first team to represent the region at the Free Fire World Series (FFWS). The 2022 edition of the international championship will happen in May in Sentosa Island, Singapore.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Format

During the three matchdays, teams will battle each other in 18 matches, six per day. The order of the maps is as follows: Bermuda twice, Kalahari twice, and Purgatory twice.

The points from past stages will be reset and the champions will be decided at the end. Aside from the prize pool, bounties will also be distributed after the final stage ends. Some of them include the players who earn the most total kills, most team Booyahs, and Kings of Bermuda.

Stream

The Free Fire Pro Series North America grand finals will be streamed on the Free Fire North America YouTube channel starting at 4:30pm CT. The broadcast will feature casters, commentators, and Free Fire content creators such as Pososaurus, Klov3r, TwiggyCasts, and Matrym.

Teams

Pisar Gaming (former La Bahia)

Fuego

Team 999

Atomic

VIRUS GAMING

Club 9D

USA ESPORTS

OSAKA

DN Esports

1A Esports

C7 Esports

La ONU

All of the information about the competition can be found on the Free Fire Pro Series North America official website.