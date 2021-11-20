How to watch the Free Fire EMEA Invitational (FFEI) 2021

Twelve teams are competing for the title of champions.

The Free Fire EMEA Invitational (FFEI) 2021 is here. The preliminaries will happen on Nov. 20 and 21 with the grand finals taking place on Nov. 27.

The Free Fire World Series, which was scheduled to take place in late 2021, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Garena revealed regional online competitions around the world as a replacement. For the EMEA region, this is the FFEI.

A total of 12 teams are competing in the FFEI. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Format

The invitational has been split into two: the prelims and the grand finals.

The prelims will happen on Nov. 20 and 21.

The 12 teams will play a total of 12 matches (six per day).

No team will be eliminated in this stage. Instead, the top four teams at the end of each day will get some headstart points going into the finals. First place: Four points Second place: Three points Third place: Two points Fourth place: One point

Finally, the 12 teams will battle it out in the finals on Nov. 27 to crown the champions.

Teams

Four teams from Europe, CIS, and MENA have been invited to the competition.

Europe

● Vasto Mundo

● Grow uP Esports

● vaiXourar

● Sivasspor E-Spor

CIS

● Natus Vincere

● Beeline

● Trident Clan

● Silence

MENA

● MCES Africa

● Nakazaki E-sport

● SHIFT

● Na9aba Esports

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the Free Fire YouTube channel in English, Portuguese, and Romanian. It will begin at 10:30am CT.