How to watch the Free Fire City Open National Finals 2021

Twelve teams from across the country will be competing for a share of the prize pool.

The Free Fire City Open (FFCO) National Finals 2021 will happen on Aug. 15. The 12 best teams from across India will be competing for a share of the Rs. 60 lakhs (about $80,000) prize pool.

The City Open is a one-of-a-kind tournament by Garena in India. It featured open qualifiers across eight states, with the best teams representing the state’s capital city in the National Finals. The remaining four teams made their way through the wildcard tournament and play-ins.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Format

The exact format for the national finals hasn’t been revealed yet.

The teams will likely play a fixed number of matches across Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari to determine the winners.

This article will be updated when the format is available.

Teams

The 12 teams in the FFCO National Finals 2021 are:

Delhi Titans

Mumbai Strikers

Hyderabad Nawabs

Ahmedabad Lions

Kolkata Kings

Chennai Conquerors

Lucknow Warriors

Vizag Victors

Chennai Hunters

Punjab Panthers

Dehradun Wolves

Lucknow Tigers

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official Free Fire Esports India YouTube, Facebook, and Booyah channels in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil. It will begin at 7am CT.