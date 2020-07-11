How to watch the ESL Mobile Open season five finals

The finals will feature Asphalt 9: Legends, Clash of Clans, Auto Chess, and PUBG Mobile.

After months of intense action across all four titles in different qualifiers and playoffs, a few teams/ players have made it to the finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the ESL Mobile Open season five finals.

Stream

All matches of the finals will be live-streamed on the ESL Twitch channel and the ESL Mobile YouTube channel.

Asphalt 9: Legends

Four players will line-up in a single knock-out format to crown the champions. The four players who will be competing are:

Elite Joe

Arklight

Nova Lui6ix

Wildhare

The Asphalt 9: Legends finals will begin at 4pm CT on July 11.

Clash of Clans

The two best teams from the ESL Mobile Open, Spacestation Gaming, and Koastal Klash will lock horns to fight for victory in the finals. The teams will play in a “Clan Wars” format.

The finals will begin at 5:30pm CT on July 11.

Auto Chess

The top eight players from the playoffs will compete in a free-for-all format to decide the winner. The eight players who have qualified are:

Viince

ChokeGod

Nova

Silent

Devlus

Monte

Zath

The Auto Chess finals will be played on July 13 at 2pm PT.

PUBG Mobile

The top 16 teams from the playoffs will play five matches in the finals. The standings of these matches will be used to determine the season five champions.

The following teams will be played in the finals:

Wildcard Gaming

Hype

Omen Elite

Team Venerated

Best Kept Secret

Execute

Tribe Gaming

Cloud9

Simplicity

The Marksmen

Xtreme Slayers

Pittsburgh Knights

XLR8 Esports

Square One

EndGame

Tempo Storm

The season five PUBG Mobile finals will be held on July 14 from 4pm CT onwards.