How to watch the Clash of Clans World Championship’s 2nd qualifier

The second qualifier for the $1 million Clash of Clans World Championship is set to begin on July 24 to 26. The winner will qualify for the Clash of Clans World Finals later this year.

There are six qualifiers in the Clash of Clans World Championship 2020. They each have a prize pool of $45,000 and the winners will compete in the finals to crown the world champion.

The qualifiers were supposed to be an offline event at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. They are being played online, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, ATN.aTTaX emerged as the winners of the first qualifiers and have booked their slot in the World Finals. Here is everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans World Championship 2020’s second qualifier.

Format

Top four teams each from the ESL Play Cups and the in-game Clan War Leagues have made it to the qualifiers.

These eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each.

The teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket within their respective groups to decide the two teams which will play in the semifinals.

Teams

Vatang, eleVen Original, RTK, and Townhall.Legend have qualified through the in-game Clan War Leagues. Unicorns of Love, Euronics Gaming, PENTA, and Nova Esports, on the other hand, have made it through the ESL Play Cups.

Here are the results of the groups draw for this qualifier.

Image via Supercell

Matchups

Day one

Group A

RTK-versus-Euronics Gaming

Nova Esports-versus-Townhall.Legend

Looser one-versus-Looser two

Group B

Unicorns of Love-versus-Vatang

Eleven Original-versus-Penta

Looser one-versus-Looser two

Day two

Group A and B

Winning team one-versus-Winning team two

Decider one-versus-Decider two

Day three

Semifinals and Finals.

Prize Pool

First place: $12,5000 and a slot at the World Finals

Second place: $7,500

Third to fourth place: $5,000

Fifth to eighth place: $3,750

Stream

Image via Supercell

All matches will be live-streamed on the official Clash of Clans YouTube channel starting at 9am CT.