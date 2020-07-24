How to watch the Clash of Clans World Championship’s 2nd qualifier

The second qualifier for the $1 million Clash of Clans World Championship is set to begin on July 24 to 26. The winner will qualify for the Clash of Clans World Finals later this year.
There are six qualifiers in the Clash of Clans World Championship 2020. They each have a prize pool of $45,000 and the winners will compete in the finals to crown the world champion.
The qualifiers were supposed to be an offline event at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. They are being played online, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, ATN.aTTaX emerged as the winners of the first qualifiers and have booked their slot in the World Finals. Here is everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans World Championship 2020’s second qualifier.
Format
- Top four teams each from the ESL Play Cups and the in-game Clan War Leagues have made it to the qualifiers.
- These eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each.
- The teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket within their respective groups to decide the two teams which will play in the semifinals.
Teams
Vatang, eleVen Original, RTK, and Townhall.Legend have qualified through the in-game Clan War Leagues. Unicorns of Love, Euronics Gaming, PENTA, and Nova Esports, on the other hand, have made it through the ESL Play Cups.
Here are the results of the groups draw for this qualifier.
Matchups
Day one
Group A
- RTK-versus-Euronics Gaming
- Nova Esports-versus-Townhall.Legend
- Looser one-versus-Looser two
Group B
- Unicorns of Love-versus-Vatang
- Eleven Original-versus-Penta
- Looser one-versus-Looser two
Day two
Group A and B
- Winning team one-versus-Winning team two
- Decider one-versus-Decider two
Day three
Semifinals and Finals.
Prize Pool
- First place: $12,5000 and a slot at the World Finals
- Second place: $7,500
- Third to fourth place: $5,000
- Fifth to eighth place: $3,750
Stream
All matches will be live-streamed on the official Clash of Clans YouTube channel starting at 9am CT.