How to watch the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2021

The first season of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) in 2021 kicks off on Jan. 23 with the first division of the tournament.

With a prize pool of approximately $140,000, the competition will have its grand final on March 20.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2021.

Format

Eighteen teams are divided into three groups that will compete every weekend in rounds. Every competition day will consist of six matches alternating on the three available maps: Kalahari, Purgatory, and Bermuda.

For the finals, teams will receive advantage points according to their position on the competition’s scoreboard. In past editions, points went from 20 for first place to zero for the team in last place.

Teams at the bottom of the final scoreboard will compete in the second division of the competition next season.

Stream

The LBFF’s first 2021 season will be streamed starting at 10am CT on Free Fire Brazil’s official channel on YouTube and on BOOYAH!, Garena’s streaming platform. The LBFF will also be streamed on broadcast television for the first time. Players will be able to watch the tournament on Loading, a multi-platform network that also has TV channels.

English-speaking fans will be able to watch and keep up with the LBFF in English for the first time. With a team of British hosts Jon Cotterill and Carol Bombshell, the competition will be live at the same time on Free Fire’s global channel.

Teams

Group A

SS E-Sports

Cruzeiro

INTZ

B4

LOUD

Fluxo

Group B

Vivo Keyd

Corinthians

Team oNe

Black Dragons

FURIA

Flamengo

Group C

Team Liquid

Red Canids Kalunga

Santos

paiN Gaming

GOD eSports

Meta Gaming

Schedule