How to watch Free Fire Pro Series North America’s group stage

A prize pool of $50,000 is up for grabs in Garena's first competition for the game in North America.

After intense open qualifiers, only 24 teams are left in the Free Fire Pro Series (FFPS) North America. The $50,000 series is the first official competition for the battle royale game in North America.

The group stage of the FFPS will happen across three weeks from Nov. 13 to 28. The 24 teams have been split into four groups of six teams each. They will compete in a round-robin format with two groups playing at a time.

Related: Free Fire will be featured on São Paulo Fashion Week (SPFW)

From here, the top eight teams with the most points will advance to the grand finals of the inaugural FFPS. Teams placed ninth to 20th will make it to the last-chance qualifier (LCQ), where they will get another shot at a slot in the grand finals. The four remaining teams will be eliminated.

The LCQ will happen on Dec. 4 and 5. The teams will play 12 matches to decide the last four finalists. Finally, the 12 teams will compete in the grand finals from Dec. 17 to 19. Six games will happen each day for a total of 18 matches.

Related: Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 will happen in May

All matches will be streamed on the official Free Fire North America YouTube channel. It will begin at 5pm CT on each day.

Here is the complete schedule for the competition.

Group Stage

Week one Day one: Nov. 13 (Groups A and B) Day two: Nov. 14 (Groups C and D)

Week two Day one: Nov. 20 (Groups B and C) Day two: Nov. 21 (Groups A and D)

Week three Day one: Nov. 27 (Groups C and A) Day two: Nov. 28 (Groups B and D)



LCQ

It will happen on Dec. 4 and 5.

Grand Finals