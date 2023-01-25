NBA All-World is a game developed by Niantic, who’s also the developer of the acclaimed Pokémon Go, in which players can challenge each other and famous NBA players at over 100,000 different basketball courts from all around the world. The players compete in an augmented reality (AR) version of basketball, which features various tap and swipe controls.

In order to take down the best NBA All-World players, however, not only do you need to master the mechanics, but you’ll also need to build a strong team and keep signing new players for your rosters. Every new player you sign can be used in a match, and in case you have made a stellar signing, you’ll want to make your new star your starter.

Here are the steps you must take to change starters in NBA All-World.

How to switch your player in NBA All-World

There are a few steps you must follow to switch a player in NBA All-World. You’ll need to launch the game and click on the ball icon located at the bottom of your screen. That will bring up the Menu and then you’ll need to select the option My Team to see all the players you have in your roster.

Once you have headed to My Team, you’re allowed to click on one of the players that you have signed throughout your journey in NBA All-World. To do that, simply pick the player of your preference and then select Activate. You can only do this to active players and any of the players that you have let go won’t appear in the selection.

After you activated one player, he’ll immediately become your new starter in NBA All-World and you’ll use him in future games and challenges you take. Some of the NBA stars that are available in NBA All-World include LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Joel Embiid.