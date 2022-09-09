One of the big surprises at 2022’s Disney D23 show was a new game from the makers of Pokémon Go. And it’s set in the world of Marvel superheroes.

Marvel World of Heroes is due to release in 2023. Not much else is known about the game on the day of its announcement, but news is expected in the coming weeks and months ahead of the game becoming available to some.

Your favorite Super Heroes await YOU – the newest Marvel Super Hero – to help them save the Multiverse from cosmic and earthbound threats. MARVEL World of Heroes, our newest AR mobile game, is launching in 2023. Pre-register: https://t.co/eDXr9GUlWY @Marvelworldgame pic.twitter.com/VnHG86XNzN — Niantic 🧭 (@NianticLabs) September 9, 2022

The website for World of Heroes says that the game will “soon be entering a soft launch” for limited beta testing.

“Become a Marvel Super Hero in the real world,” the game’s website reads. “Create your own hero, patrol your neighborhood to foil crimes, and team up with your friends as well as iconic Marvel heroes such as Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine to save the Multiverse!”

The success of Pokémon Go is a big barometer for this upcoming title, but Marvel fans and mobile gamers alike will be looking forward to this one for sure.

Here’s how to sign up for updates on the upcoming AR game.

How to pre-register for Marvel World of Heroes

To pre-register for Marvel World of Heroes, simply head over to the game’s official website. Click the big yellow “pre-register” button on the top right of the site and enter your information.

Pre-registration information includes your email address, date of birth, and country of origin. Once that information is entered, you are pre-registered and all new information about the game will be sent to you when it becomes available.

“Throughout the soft launch period, we will be testing and iterating on the gameplay experience as we gather feedback from our beta testers,” Niantic said. “Register your email address to receive the latest updates and find out when the app will be available for you.”