How to backup iPhone 13 and 13 Pro to iCloud

Apple has included iCloud in its devices for many generations now, allowing owners to save some of their most important files into the cloud in case of theft or damaged phones, so they don’t lose anything precious to them.

It’s also handy when buying a new model, as the iPhone can transfer files between devices. If you also own an iPad and other Apple products, iCloud allows you to keep all your photos and files interconnected, spanning multiple devices.

So how can you get it to work on the iPhone 13?

Go to Settings then click your name at the top. Click iCloud, then iCloud backup. Turn on iCloud backup if it isnt already on and iCloud will automatically back up your files daily that you have selected so long as it is has power and is connected to wi-fi. If you want to manually backup your device, perform a manual backup by tapping “Back Up now”

And that’s it. That’s all you need to do to backup everything. Just remember you only have 5GB of space though so if you want to save everything if you have a lot of photos or videos, it might be best to save them onto a computer off of your phone or pay for more iCloud storage.