The grand finals of the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 spring season will happen on March 21. The top 12 teams from the country are battling for a share of the Rs. 750,000 (about $102,000) prize pool and two slots to the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Singapore.

The FFWS 2021 will be played as an offline event in Singapore in May and will be Garena’s first international LAN event since 2019. The winner of the FFIC finals will qualify for the finals of the World Series. The second-placed team, on the other hand, will make it to the FFWS play-ins where they will have another chance to make it to the finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the FFIC 2021 Finals.

Format

The 12 teams will play six matches across Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari to determine the winners.

The flow of maps will be as follows: Match one: Bermuda Match two: Purgatory Match three: Kalahari Match four: Bermuda Match five: Purgatory Match six: Kalahari



Teams

The 12 teams in the FFIC 2021 Finals are:

Sixth Sense

Total Gaming

Team Elite

Captains

Survivors 4AM

Team Chaos

Team D Esports

Last Breath

Galaxy Racer

Nemesis

LVL-Iconic

AFF Esports

Points Distribution

This will be the points distribution system in the finals. Each kill grants one point.

First: 12 points

Second: Nine points

Third: Eight points

Fourth: Seven points

Fifth: Six points

Sixth: Five points

Seventh: Four points

Eighth: Three points

Ninth: Two points

10th: One point

11th and 12th: Zero points

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official Free Fire Esports India YouTube channel in English and Hindi. It will begin at 7am CT on March 21.