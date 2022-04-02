Here are Clash Royale’s April 2022 Balance Changes

Clash Royale recently introduced the Miner update to the mobile game with a new card, changes to Badges, and the Card Mastery feature. Accompanying the update are the April 2022 balance changes, which will go live on Monday, April 4.

As many as five cards are being buffed while six are getting nerfed. Two cards are also being reworked with a major change being made to the Electro Giant, which now costs seven elixirs instead of eight but has lesser hitpoints and damage. Here are all of the balance changes for April 2022.

Buffs

Mirror

It now gives +2 level instead of +1.

Golden Knight

Dash Range: Five to six

Dash chain stops when he reaches a tower.

Giant Skeleton

Hit speed: Increased by seven percent

Hitpoints: Increased by seven percent

Archers

Hit speed: Increased by nine percent

Ice Spirit

Freeze duration: Increased by 30 percent

Nerfs

Tombstone

Spawn rate: Decreased by five percent

Ram Rider

Slow effect: 85 to 70 percent

Archer Queen

Ability hit speed boost: 200 percent to 180 percent

Graveyard

Spawned Skeletons: One less skeleton will spawn.

Valkyrie

Hitpoints: Decreased by four percent

Mega Knight

Spawn Damage: Decreased by 20 percent

Reworks

Elixir Collector

It will now give one more Elixir at destruction.

Duration: 70 to 65 seconds

Elixir generation: 8.5 to nine seconds

Electro Giants