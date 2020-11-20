Free Fire will have special events and diamond rewards during the FFCS

The Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) starts on Nov. 21 and the battle royale will have special in-game events and diamond rewards during the tournament, Garena announced today.

The FFCS event will happen simultaneously in three regions: Americas, Asia and EMEA. The competition has a $300,000 prize pool per region.

Image via Garena

Related: How to watch the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) 2020

The FFCS events will be broadcast on various YouTube channels in 10 different languages and also on the Booyah! website, Garena’s official streaming platform.

During the FFCS grand finals livestream on Nov. 28 (Americas and Asia) and Nov. 29 (EMEA), the Booyah! platform will distribute one million diamonds if YouTube and Booyah! viewership combines to hit one million simultaneous viewers. To receive the diamond reward, players must have their Free Fire account linked to the platform.

Image via Garena

Starting today, players can get rewards by teaming up in squads of four and completing missions. From Nov. 23 to 28, players will be able to unlock rewards by showing their support to their favorite team in the competition and by correctly picking the winning teams. Players will also win rewards and exchange tokens while watching the competition live.