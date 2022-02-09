Free Fire set to introduce new anthem by Squad BEATz, game mode in February

Players will also get exclusive rewards to celebrate the new song.

Garena is revealing a lot of exciting stuff coming to Free Fire in February, including a new anthem by Squad BEATz, a new game mode named Pet Ludo, and many limited-edition and exclusive rewards. The song “BEATz Go Boom” is performed by the battle royale’s virtual band and its music video will be released on Feb. 12.

The single will combine the musical genres of reggae, funk, pop, and K-pop with lyrics that celebrate individuality and team spirit. “BEATz Go Boom” is already available on Spotify and a music video teaser was released on Free Fire’s official YouTube channel. Players who log in on Feb. 12 will receive an exclusive Squad BEATz backpack and a limited-edition loot box.

Other rewards in the Jewel Mystified Bundle include the Maroon Laser, Purple Rev, Aurora Core, Brassy Core, and many others. Those are already available in the game and will remain obtainable for players until Feb. 20.

February is also bringing a new game mode called Pet Ludo, which is a combination of Ludo and four different Free Fire pets: Mr. Waggor, Moony, Sensei Tig, and Ottero. Every match will have four participants playing the battle royale’s version of the traditional board game. In Pet Ludo, you can knock your opponent out of their position and get extra moves for that.

Image via Garena

More information about the upcoming music video will be released on Free Fire’s official social media pages.