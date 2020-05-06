Free Fire server maintenance scheduled for May 7

Players won't be able to access the game while the servers are being updated.

Free Fire’s servers are set to undergo maintenance for nine hours overnight, according to an in-game announcement.

From 9:30pm CT on May 6 to 6:30am CT on May 7, Garena will be updating the servers of the battle royale due to an increase in the number of players. These changes should help the game run more smoothly.

Garena usually does server maintenances to fix bugs and change patches, but the company reassured fans that this isn’t a patch update and won’t be bringing any new features to Free Fire.

During the scheduled maintenance, players won’t be able to access the game. They can log back in right at the end of the server changes.

The Clash Squad casual mode will also become available on the Kalahari map at 6:30am CT on May 7. The mode is similar to CS:GO gameplay where squads battle each other and are able to buy weapons and equipment at the beginning of the match. The Clash Squad mode was a big success in the game but was only playable on the Bermuda map.

There’s no other Free Fire server maintenance scheduled by Garena yet. The next one will probably happen in June for the OB21 patch update.