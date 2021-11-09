Free Fire reveals Battle In Style brand campaign, Booyah Day celebrations, and more

Players will be able to get some themed rewards through the celebration.

Garena is bringing the first-ever global brand campaign for Free Fire, titled Battle In Style. As a part of this, a new short film, Booyah Day celebrations, and a live performance by the game’s virtual brand T.R.A.P will be launched.

Currently, the Battle in Style short film has been released on the Free Fire YouTube channel. It follows an “ordinary girl” who battles challenges in real life and the game.

The most exciting feature of this campaign is the Booyah Day Celebration. It will happen from Nov. 12 to 20, and Garena has said that it will have “new in-game designs, items, and events.” It will also offer players a chance to get some themed rewards and customize their characters in a better manner.

“The ability for players to adopt many character styles, customize appearances, and embrace their true individuality in Free Fire is one of the top reasons why players enjoy the game,” Garena producer Harold Teo said. “We will continue to offer different ways for players to express themselves, with Battle In Style and beyond.”

Related: Garena says no “immediate plans” to use Free Fire MAX in esports competitions

The Battle In Style global campaign will also feature a live performance by Free Fire’s virtual band, called T.R.A.P. The band features four characters from the game, namely Moco, Antonio, Miguel, and Kelly.

A live performance by them will be released in late November on YouTube featuring some music, choreography, and virtual interactions. Garena has also said that it will be using “interactive technology” to give viewers a chance to get involved in the performance. More details will be released later.