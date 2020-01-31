Free Fire OB20 Advanced Server APK is now live

The Free Fire OB20 Advanced Server APK will be available from today (Jan. 31) to Feb. 7. Players who haven’t registered yet have until Feb. 2 to access the Free Fire Advanced Server website.

With the Advanced Server, players can test features that are going to be released with the OB20 update and report any bugs. To download the server, players must access the official website, log in with their Facebook accounts linked to Free Fire, and submit the registration form. The website should then redirect you to the download page.

Leaks suggest that the OB20 update will be released on Feb. 12, two days after the end of the Golden Pass. Players can expect the new map Kalhari and a golden car skin. The update will also bring a new pet called Poring that will fly along with your character and have the ability to repair the player’s armor, according to YouTuber Free Fire Gamer’s Zone.

The Bomb Squad mode could be another feature coming with the OB20 update. The mode will divide the map and the players into two teams: attack and defense. The goal is to drop a bomb or stop the other team from doing so, depending on which side you’re on.

The Advanced Server is only available for Android devices. Players who report bugs can win free diamonds.