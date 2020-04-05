Free Fire Europe Solos registration now open

Free Fire Europe Solos is the first solo league in Europe. Hosted by Garena, the tournament features a $10,000 prize pool. Registration is open until April 8 on the official website. Players who register will be verified and will join the open qualifiers that will happen from April 13 to 19.

To be eligible to participate, a player must be 14 years old or above, be a European citizen, and have a level of 20 at least with a Gold rank. The tournament will be played in series of games in sets of one, two, four, six or eight, either in Bermuda or Kalahari in Rush Hour, played by 12 people. Players will receive two points per kill and the one that wins the Booyah receives 14 points.

Related: The 5 best characters in Free Fire

For the qualifiers, players will be randomly put in groups of 12 in each round. This phase will be of three rounds of two games from April 25 to May 16. The best 24 players of the qualifiers will go through to the league phase. They will then be divided into four groups of six players. In this phase there will be six rounds of four games, making each group face each other twice.

The finals will be made up by the top 12 players of the league phase playing one round of eight games on May 23. The champion will receive the prize of $3,000, while second place gets $1,500 and third leaves with $1,000. The top 24 players of the tournament will receive prizes, as well as other three $200 prizes for top kills, top damage dealt, and top survival time.