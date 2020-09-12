Free Fire Europe Premier League 2020 registration begins Sept. 14

The Free Fire Europe Premier League 2020 will open for registration from Sept. 14 to 16. The tournament’s prize pool is $25,000 and starts officially with the open qualifiers on Sept. 20.

To register, players must be at least 14 years old, citizens of Europe, and have an account that is at least level 20 and Gold Rank. All of the other rules are explained in the tournament’s official website.

With the coronavirus pandemic causing the cancellation of many esports events, Garena has actively tried to organize and promote many regional championships for casual and professional players. The Free Fire Europe Premier League 2020 will be the battle royale’s first professional tournament in the continent.

The open qualifiers will happen from Sept. 20 to 23. The 25 qualified teams will compete in the League Circuit from Oct. 3 to 25. The grand final will happen on Nov. 1 with 12 teams in the running. The tournament will be played in sets of two, four, or six in the maps Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari.

The winning squad will receive $6,500 and the six best teams of the Free Fire Europe Premier League 2020 will be classified to compete in the Continental Series championship for the EMEA region.