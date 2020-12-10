Free Fire Brazil to host Play On Challenge this weekend

The tournament's first Latin American edition will take place in Brazil on Dec. 12.

Google’s Play On Challenge will feature Garena’s Free Fire in its first Latin American edition, hosted in Brazil. The tournament, which is scheduled to take place on Dec. 12, will gather professional battle royale players and famous YouTubers.

The Play On Challenge happens regionally as a partnership between Google and game companies with apps in the Google Play Store. Brazil will be the third country to host the event with Free Fire esports personalities. Past editions happened in 2019 in Taiwan and South Korea.

The competition will have 12 squads of four players each. Both Google and Garena chose players based on regional diversity, race, and gender. Most of the 48 players will play together for the first time in the Play On Challenge.

Many Free Fire Brazilian streamers, like Nobru and Cerol, will also attend the tournament. Nobru was crowned the MVP of the Free Fire World Series 2019 when his team, Corinthians, won the competition. He was also named the “biggest streamer in the world” by The Esports Observer earlier this year.

The Play On Challenge will be streamed on Dec. 12 starting at 11am CT on Free Fire Brazil’s official YouTube account.