Everything you need to know about MPL Brazil season 1

For the first time, Moonton is bringing the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) out of Southeast Asia. The first season of the MPL Brazil is here with a prize pool of $30,000.
The MPL Brazil will consist of open qualifiers leading to a professional season and the playoffs. Top teams from here will advance to international MLBB competitions. Moonton has said starting in 2022, MPL Brazil will be split into two seasons.
Here is everything you need to know about the first season of MPL Brazil.
Format
Qualifier
- Registrations are currently live for the open qualifier of the league on Battlefy. Each team can consist of up to seven players, two of which can be international transfers.
- There will be a single open qualifier from July 16 to 18. The top two teams from here will advance to the regular season.
Regular season and playoffs
- The two teams from the qualifier will join six invited teams in the regular season. The invited teams haven’t been revealed yet.
- The $30,000 prize pool will be split between these eight teams based on their standings.
- The teams will compete in best-of-three matches in the regular season and playoffs to decide the two finalists.
- The regular season will take place from Aug. 14 to Sept. 19. The playoffs, on the other hand, will happen on October 9 and 10.
Grand Finals
- The top two teams will battle in a best-of-five grand final on Oct. 16 to decide the champions.
- It will be held at an undisclosed venue in São Paulo, Brazil.
Prize Pool
The $30,000 prize pool will be split between the top eight teams as follows:
- First place: $12,000
- Second place: $8,000
- Third place: $5,000
- Fourth place: $2,500
- Fifth place: $1,400
- Sixth place: $500
- Seventh and eighth place: $300 each
Schedule
- Registrations: June 29 to July 13
- Open Qualifiers: July 16 to 18
- Regular Season: Every weekend between Aug. 14 and Sept. 19
- Playoffs: Oct. 9 and 10
- Grand Finals: Oct. 16
Stream
The MPL Brazil season one will be livestreamed on the official MPL Brazil Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Nimo TV, and TikTok Live channels.