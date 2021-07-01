Everything you need to know about MPL Brazil season 1

For the first time, Moonton is bringing the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) out of Southeast Asia. The first season of the MPL Brazil is here with a prize pool of $30,000.

The MPL Brazil will consist of open qualifiers leading to a professional season and the playoffs. Top teams from here will advance to international MLBB competitions. Moonton has said starting in 2022, MPL Brazil will be split into two seasons.

Here is everything you need to know about the first season of MPL Brazil.

Format

Qualifier

Registrations are currently live for the open qualifier of the league on Battlefy. Each team can consist of up to seven players, two of which can be international transfers.

There will be a single open qualifier from July 16 to 18. The top two teams from here will advance to the regular season.

Regular season and playoffs

The two teams from the qualifier will join six invited teams in the regular season. The invited teams haven’t been revealed yet.

The $30,000 prize pool will be split between these eight teams based on their standings.

The teams will compete in best-of-three matches in the regular season and playoffs to decide the two finalists.

The regular season will take place from Aug. 14 to Sept. 19. The playoffs, on the other hand, will happen on October 9 and 10.

Grand Finals

The top two teams will battle in a best-of-five grand final on Oct. 16 to decide the champions.

It will be held at an undisclosed venue in São Paulo, Brazil.

Prize Pool

The $30,000 prize pool will be split between the top eight teams as follows:

First place: $12,000

Second place: $8,000

Third place: $5,000

Fourth place: $2,500

Fifth place: $1,400

Sixth place: $500

Seventh and eighth place: $300 each

Schedule

Registrations: June 29 to July 13

Open Qualifiers: July 16 to 18

Regular Season: Every weekend between Aug. 14 and Sept. 19

Playoffs: Oct. 9 and 10

Grand Finals: Oct. 16

Stream

The MPL Brazil season one will be livestreamed on the official MPL Brazil Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Nimo TV, and TikTok Live channels.