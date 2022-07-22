A new shared open-world RPG for mobile devices and PC, Tower of Fantasy is set to release in Q2 2023. The post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure set in the future is developed by Hotta Studio and published by Level Infinite, a division of Tencent Games that has published titles such as V Rising, Alchemy Stars, and others.

Players will be able to explore an open world, develop and level up their characters, and engage in thrilling combat against a variety of different unique enemies. Players will be able to explore and fight together with friends using a party system as well.

The game will surely draw many comparisons to Genshin Impact for its art style and combat mechanics, and will like draw in many players that enjoy the wildly popular title from miHoYo.

Tower of Fantasy platforms

Tower of Fantasy will release worldwide for Android devices, iOS devices, and on both Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC. There is currently no plan for console release.

Tower of Fantasy pre-registration

Players can pre-register for Tower of Fantasy on either Android or iOS devices. There’s no “pre-registration” on the PC platforms, but you can add it to your wishlist on either Steam or Epic.

As of writing this, over 2.5 million users have already pre-registered for Tower of Fantasy, which means all those users will receive the pre-registration milestones listed on the Tower of Fantasy homepage, which includes gold, materials, consumables, and exclusive cosmetics.

Tower of Fantasy release date

The specific release dates for Tower of Fantasy have not been released yet, but all the listings across all platforms either say second half of 2023 or Q3 2023.

Tower of Fantasy characters

Here’s the list of character set to be a part of the open-world adventure and their descriptions from Level Infinite: