Everything we know about Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring grand finals

The Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring league stage came to an end on March 7, revealing the teams that qualified for the grand finals. This final stage will start March 14 with 11 teams competing in the grand finals play-ins, while the top six teams will start competing directly in the grand finals on March 21.

The 11 teams in the play-ins will compete in six matches to fight for the six remaining spots in the grand finals. The teams who don’t qualify will be eliminated from the competition.

On March 21, the six qualified teams will join the other squads and play six matches to fight for the title and a share of the total prize pool of $103,000.

Related: Free Fire now tracks players who use the flying hack

Teams

Grand Finals Play-Ins

Galaxy Racer

LVL-ICONIC

Last Breath

Team Revolution

Team D Esports

Assassin Clutch Gods

Nemesis

4G Crust Esports

White House

STONE CRUSHERS

AFF Esports

The total number of squads in the Grand Finals Play-Ins should have been 12, but 4 Unknown was disqualified by Garena because they allegedly refused to participate in the tournament’s dry run. The team denies the accusation.

Grand Finals

Sixth Sense

Team Elite

Survivor 4AM

Total Gaming eSports

CAPTAINS

TEAM CHAOS

Stream

All matches are streamed live on Free Fire Esports India official YouTube channel starting at 6:30 am CT.

Garena will give out live watching milestone rewards: An M4A1 Assault Rifle skin at 75,000 viewers, a UMP Submachine Gun skin at 150,000 viewers and a SKS Assault Rifle skin at 300,000 viewers.