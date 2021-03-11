Everything we know about Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring grand finals

The Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring league stage came to an end on March 7, revealing the teams that qualified for the grand finals. This final stage will start March 14 with 11 teams competing in the grand finals play-ins, while the top six teams will start competing directly in the grand finals on March 21.
The 11 teams in the play-ins will compete in six matches to fight for the six remaining spots in the grand finals. The teams who don’t qualify will be eliminated from the competition.
On March 21, the six qualified teams will join the other squads and play six matches to fight for the title and a share of the total prize pool of $103,000.
Teams
Grand Finals Play-Ins
- Galaxy Racer
- LVL-ICONIC
- Last Breath
- Team Revolution
- Team D Esports
- Assassin Clutch Gods
- Nemesis
- 4G Crust Esports
- White House
- STONE CRUSHERS
- AFF Esports
The total number of squads in the Grand Finals Play-Ins should have been 12, but 4 Unknown was disqualified by Garena because they allegedly refused to participate in the tournament’s dry run. The team denies the accusation.
Grand Finals
- Sixth Sense
- Team Elite
- Survivor 4AM
- Total Gaming eSports
- CAPTAINS
- TEAM CHAOS
Stream
All matches are streamed live on Free Fire Esports India official YouTube channel starting at 6:30 am CT.
Garena will give out live watching milestone rewards: An M4A1 Assault Rifle skin at 75,000 viewers, a UMP Submachine Gun skin at 150,000 viewers and a SKS Assault Rifle skin at 300,000 viewers.