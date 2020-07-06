Clash Royale’s season 13, Beach Battle, now live

The season brings two new game modes and balance changes.

Summer has arrived in Clash Royale. Season 13, called Beach Battle, launched earlier today.

The season introduced a new summer-themed arena, emotes, and tower skin, as well as new game modes.

🏖️ Relax, it's time for a Beach Battle 🏖️



The newest Season of Clash Royale starts NOW!



Hot Challenges! 🔥 Summer Emotes! pic.twitter.com/IyvFgbo1kD — Clash Royale (@ClashRoyale) July 6, 2020

The new game modes are called The Floor is Healing and Stop the Giant!. Troops and towers heal automatically in the first mode, whereas players can use a buffed Giant card to win games in the second.

Ice Wizard is the featured card for this season. It’ll be boosted to each player’s king level for the entire season. It’s also featured in the Ice Wizard Draft Challenge, which will be available for the next three days and has a free entry.

The main focus of the balance changes for season 13 targeted the Firecracker and Skeleton Dragons with nerfs. Fisherman, on the other hand, received a buff, while Zappies got reworked.

The Beach Battle season will last around one month, ending in precisely 28 days. The Clan Wars Two event will join the game at the end of the season, but its official release date has yet to be revealed.