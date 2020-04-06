Clash Royale season 10 is now live

Clash Royale season 10 kicked off earlier today. It’s called The Heist and it grants rewards through 35 tiers, including an exclusive tower skin and emote, for those who buy the premium pass.

Players who own the premium pass and surpass the 35 tiers of season 10, with each tier unlocked by earning 10 crowns, will get a chance to earn up to 25,000 gold through the bonus gold bank.

The Legendary Arena received its monthly rework that features gold everywhere and a forest-like environment. Two gold rush weekends will be held throughout the month with up to 125,000 gold to win overall.

The new card of the season already joined the game a few days ago. The Heal Spirit, a one-mana card that heals every allied unit around it when it’s destroyed, replaced the Heal potion.

The Heal Spirit Draft Challenge can be entered for free and will be removed from the game in four days. You can grab 15 victories to earn several rewards. The challenge will then be replaced by the Mega Deck, which will grant up to 15,000 gold.

Clash Royale season 10 will last 27 days.