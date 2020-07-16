Clash Royale players have reportedly spent over $3 billion to date

Clash Royale has surpassed $3 billion in revenue, according to estimates by analytics company Sensor Tower. The game was released over four years ago on Jan. 4, 2016.

Players from the U.S. have reportedly spent the most on the game. The country is responsible for 30.8 percent of Clash Royale’s total revenue, which amounts to $925.4 million. Germany is second, generating $266.7 million (nine percent), while Chinese players have spent $204 million (6.8 percent) on the game so far.

While 345.4 million (73.7 percent) downloads have come from the Google Play Store, only 47.6 percent of the total player spending has been generated from it, according to Sensor Tower. The game’s revenue from the Google Play Store reportedly sits at $1.4 billion.

The App Store, on the other hand, has gotten 123.3 million downloads but has racked up $1.6 billion in revenue, or 52.4 percent of the total.

The average player spending per download is approximately $6.40, according to Sensor Tower.

Clash Royale’s revenue has declined since 2017 when it generated over $950 million. Players still spend a lot on the game, though. It ranked 63rd in the worldwide top-grossing applications last month.

Clash Royale is the second-most successful game by Supercell in terms of player spending. Clash of Clans sits in first with players having spent over $7 billion in the game to date. Supercell’s Hay Day has generated $1.4 billion, while Boom Beach has seen $887 million in revenue. The Finnish game developers’ latest title, Brawl Stars, which was released on Dec. 12, 2018, has generated around $757 million.