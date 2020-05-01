Some new features and Supercell’s planned balance changes for Clash Royale‘s upcoming season were revealed earlier today. Season 11, named Here Be Dragons, will be introduced on May 5.

This season will bring the usual new tower skin and emote with the theme of dragons alongside a new ranked season and royale pass. Here are the balance changes that will hit the servers in a few days:

Tornado: Duration cut in half, pull strength and damage doubled, 140 damage to buildings, and 52 to towers.

Earthquake: Damage increased by 11 percent and damage to buildings reduced to 25 percent.

Royal Delivery: Damage increased by 27 percent.

Battle Healer: Hitpoints reduced by 10 percent.

Baby Dragon: Hitpoints reduced by eight percent.

Mini P.E.K.K.A: Range reduced from medium to short.

Magic Archer: Range increased by one, hitpoints reduced by 10 percent.

Goblin Cage: Brawler damage increased by six percent.

Furnace: Hitpoints reduced by 16 percent.

Goblin Hut: Hitpoints reduced by 35 percent.

Barbarian Hut: Hitpoints reduced by 20 percent.

Image via Supercell

Related: How to watch the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 May monthly finals

The Tornado may become stronger than other spells, like the Zap, with these changes. Even though it’ll have a shorter effect, it’ll be stronger and faster. It’ll also kill more units, like a max-level Skeleton Army. In addition, the reworked Tornado will damage buildings and deal 35 percent of its damage to Crown Towers, instead of none previously.

The Earthquake, on the other hand, will deal less building damage because it’s often used to damage towers and building cards. The Magic Archer will also be dangerous after this update because his range and area damage were already his main strengths, rather than the damage he dealt.

These changes may alter a few of the most popular Clash Royale decks at all levels of the game. Buildings like the Furnace might suffer a lot from these changes due to both the increase of damage dealt to them and from their individual nerfs.

Clash Royale‘s season 11 begins on May 5 and will last one month.