Brazilian Free Fire League will give out $300,000 in prizes this year

The Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) will be back in 2022 with a prize pool of $300,000. Starting this year, the LBFF will also be broadcast live on cable and pay television, in addition to Garena’s official channels. The competition will also now have three rounds of weekly matches on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Starting on Feb. 5, the LBFF Seven will gather the first division teams to battle for a spot in the Free Fire World Series (FFWS). The international competition for Garena’s battle royale is set to happen in May. With the grand finals on April 16, the first edition of the competition will have a prize pool of over $130,000. The champions will take home $18,500, while the second and third place get $15,000 and $13,000, respectively. Teams who finish the finals from fourth to 12th will receive approximately $9,500 each.

The prize pool division is the same for the LBFF Eight, which will take place in the second semester and will also offer spots for the second FFWS of the year.

Garena has also revealed the competition will have new casters for the first and the second divisions. They include famous personalities in the national Free Fire esports scene, streamers, and former players.