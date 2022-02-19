Battlefield Mobile to get closed alpha test in India soon

Players can pre-register for the game to get a chance to enter the alpha test.

Battlefield Mobile is expected to release later this year, and Electronic Arts have revealed that it will be conducting another alpha test for the anticipated mobile shooter.

The closed alpha test will begin in India later this month and will happen until the first week of March, an EA spokesperson told Dot Esports. The developer will be utilizing the test to “optimize the game’s core experience” for “bigger tests” in the future.

To enter the Android-exclusive alpha test, players residing in India have to pre-register for the mobile game on the Google Play Store. A limited number of people will be selected to test the game.

Battlefield Mobile, which is being developed by EA’s Industrial Toys, conducted its first alpha test in late 2021 for select users in Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Now, players from another country will be able to check out the upcoming mobile game.

Image via Electronic Arts

On release, Battlefield Mobile will be free-to-play with microtransactions. Players will be able to experience the same Battlefield gameplay as the other titles in the franchise but on a mobile device. It will feature large battlefields and several game modes to keep players hooked. Players will also have the option of choosing a loadout from different classes to pick up something that suits them.

Battlefield Mobile is a standalone title built exclusively for Android and iOS devices. It will not have cross-platform play with any other Battlefield title on console or PC.