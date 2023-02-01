Battlefield mobile has been canceled—and fans think it could be a good thing

The devs can now focus on main games in the franchise.

Battlefield Mobile has been canceled alongside Apex Legends, according to a press release from Electronic Arts on Jan. 31—and some fans think it’s for the best.

The developer explained its decision by saying it wants “to pivot” from its mobile strategy so it can bring better games to the franchise. EA wants to “best deliver on our vision for the franchise and to meet the expectations of our players,” according to the release.

“We remain highly committed to unlocking Battlefield’s enormous potential. We’re hard at work at evolving Battlefield 2042, and are in pre-production on our future Battlefield experiences at our studios across the globe,” it added

While mobile games fans certainly won’t be pleased with the news, some Battlefield fans think it’s actually a good thing. A number of them reacted to the news on Battlefield’s subreddit.

“Finally, some good news out of DICE/EA,” one fan wrote.

“Why are they doing a mobile version when the latest game (2042) isn’t even done yet? Cranking out games faster than Netflix does shows,” another added.

Another fan posted an “oh no, anyway” meme of Jeremy Clarkson, which is typically used to react to things they don’t care about.

Fans were concerned focusing on Battlefield Mobile would take the developers’ attention from other main games in the franchise, which have failed to meet expectations. Many considered the newest release in the series, Battlefield 2042, an unfinished game when it was released in October 2021.