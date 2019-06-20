Group B looks stacked at the Arena of Valor World Cup 2019

The Arena of Valor World Cup 2019 will feature the 12 best AoV teams from across the world later this month—and now we know which group each squad will be in. The event will have a $500,000 prize pool and will be hosted in Vietnam by Tencent and Garena.

The group stage of the tournament will be held from June 27 to 30. The 12 participating teams have been divided into two groups of six and will play in a single round robin format. The top four teams from each of the two groups will qualify for the knockout stage, which will be held from July 6 to 14. The knockout games will be played in a single-elimination bracket with best-of-seven series.

Arena of Valor on Twitter The Group Draws for AWC have been finalized! Group A features North America and newcomers Malaysia and Japan with wildcards from Asian regions, while Group B is a hard-hitting group featuring the best of Asia! #AWC2019 #AoV

Earlier today, Arena of Valor announced the teams for the group stage. Group A will feature Chinese Taipei (Wildcard), Thailand (Wildcard), North America, Vietnam (Wildcard), Malaysia, and Japan. Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, Mainland China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Korea will battle it out in Group B.

Group B is definitely the more exciting pool because it features Korea, Thailand, China, and Chinese Taipei, which were the top four teams at the Arena of Valor World Cup 2018 held in Las Vegas.

Arena of Valor on Twitter AWC will take place in Danang, Vietnam, from late June. Who will make it out of groups and fight in the playoffs and championship? Show your support for your favorite team! #AWC2019 #AoV https://t.co/klcJjGVgiI

The tournament will also feature the newly-introduced “global ban pick” mode, which doesn’t allow players to pick up heroes that they chose in previous games of a series. This will definitely make the World Cup more exciting since a variety of different heroes will be played in every match.