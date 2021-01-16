Among Us was the most downloaded mobile game in December 2020

For the fourth month in a row, InnerSloth’s Among Us was the most downloaded mobile game, according to intelligence from analytics company Sensor Tower.

In December 2020, the game was downloaded about 41.2 million times, although when compared to November 2020, the installs decreased by 22.5 percent. The United States accounted for most of these downloads with 17.5 percent coming from the country alone. Brazil ranked second with 9.3 percent of the total downloads.

Sensor Tower intelligence only tracks data from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store. Other games in the top five include Join Clash 3D, Sushi Roll 3D, Roof Rails, and Shortcut Run.

Call of Duty: Mobile, which was released in China last month, had a terrific month and came in seventh place on Sensor Tower’s downloads charts. The game was installed over 16.6 million times in December 2020, with about 58.5 percent of those downloads coming from China’s App Store.

Riot’s anticipated MOBA game, League of Legends: Wild Rift, which recently expanded its open beta to several new regions, also managed to make it to the top charts on the Apple App Store. It currently holds the number one rank for App Store downloads in Vietnam, Turkey, and Taiwan.

Garena’s mobile battle royale game Free Fire placed sixth in the overall downloads charts. Last month, the game unveiled a major collaboration with football star Cristiano Ronaldo, which led to an exclusive character called Chrono based on the football player being released.