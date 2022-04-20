After a year, the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) is back with a huge prize pool of $2 million. Eighteen teams from 11 regions from around the world will travel to Sentosa, Singapore to compete in the FFWS on May 14 and 21.

The FFWS was earlier supposed to feature 22 teams. Teams from India and the CIS region won’t be competing, however, because their regional competitions couldn’t be completed due to different reasons. The Free Fire Pro League CIS was canceled due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while the India Championship (FFIC) was put on hold after the game was banned by the South Asian country.

The FFWS is divided into two stages: the play-ins and the finals. Eight teams who won their regional tournaments have directly earned a spot in the FFWS Finals. Ten other teams will have to fight in the play-ins for four spots in the finals.

The FFWS play-ins will take place on May 14 with the top four teams advancing to the finals, which will happen on May 21. All matches will be livestreamed on Free Fire’s official YouTube channels.

Teams

Play-ins

Fuego (North America)

House of Blood (Pakistan)

LGDS (Taiwan)

Vivo Keyd (Brazil)

Echo Esports (Indonesia)

V-Gaming (Vietnam)

Ignis Esports (LATAM)

Todak (MCP)

All-Stars Esports (MENA)

Attack All Around (Thailand)

Finals