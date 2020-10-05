All teams qualified for Brawl Stars World Finals 2020

After eight sets of qualifiers and monthly finals throughout the year, all eight teams in the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 have been locked in.

To reach this point, teams had to compete in the in-game championship challenge to make it to the online qualifiers. Top teams from the online qualifiers played in the monthly finals where they earned qualification points for the World Finals 2020.

The Brawl Stars Championship 2020 was met with a lot of complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The monthly finals, which were supposed to be an offline affair in Katowice, Poland, were moved to an online setting. The format for the monthly finals was changed as well to account for the latency difference between teams competing online from around the world.

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 will be played on Nov. 21 and 22 and has a $1 million prize pool. It still hasn’t been revealed if it’ll be played offline or online.

Related: Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 dates revealed

The top teams with the most points from each region have now qualified for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020. These teams include:

Europe and the Middle East

Codemagic Purple

Qlash

SK Gaming

LATAM South

INTZ

APAC

Jupiter

PSG Esports

China

Nova Esports

North America and LATAM North