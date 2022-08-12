When will Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 release?

While Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker was released many months ago, the developers continue to bring more to the expansion’s story with additional main scenario quests as well as new content to keep the game fresh.

In the latest Live Letter from the Producer, game producer Naoki Yoshida provided more information about the next major patch coming to the game, Patch 6.2.

In addition to the official video trailer, Naoki Yoshida revealed the name of the new dungeon, “The Fell Court of Troia,” and confirmed the addition of Normal and Extreme trials, as well as new Normal raids following the Pandaemonium story.

FFXIV Patch 6.2 release date

In the Letter, the developer revealed the release date of the patch, which was previously only announced for the end of August.

Now, fans know that it’ll be introduced on Tuesday, Aug. 23 on the live servers. It’ll likely follow a hefty maintenance, considering the number of new assets and changes introduced to the game with the update.

While players will be able to discover a lot of new content, some highly-awaited features won’t be released before fall via Patch 6.25 This patch will include the Omicron’s beast tribe quests as well as new Hildibrand quests.