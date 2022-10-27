When is Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 74?

Final Fantasy XIV fans who are quickly getting through the newest content in the game are already starting to look forward to more as they finish up their books in Variant Dungeons and start making their way through the harder Criterion Dungeons.

More information is coming for fans of the game when Live Letter 74 airs on Nov. 11 at 5am CT. The broadcast’s slides will be written in both Japanese and English, but the developers will only be speaking Japanese, and there will be no English translation. Those who want to know what’s going on live can head to the FFXIV Discord, which typically does real-time translations of Live Letters.

The Nov. 11 Live Letter is only the first part of the broadcasts explaining what will be going into Patch 6.3, meaning there will be a second Live Letter with more 6.3 info in the near future. Based on previous timelines, players can expect the patch to hit around the holiday season and can expect a solidified date for the patch to be announced during the second 6.3-focused Live Letter.

Those wishing to watch the broadcast will have to get up early if they live in the U.S. since the broadcast begins at 5am CT. It typically lasts two to three hours depending on the amount of content the developers want to get into, and it can be viewed on the Final Fantasy XIV Twitch channel or YouTube channel.

In Patch 6.3, players can look forward to more Main Scenario Quests to further delve into the story and what 7.0 might be focused on, more side quests, a new Alliance Raid, and more.