When does patch 6.05 release in Final Fantasy XIV‘s Endwalker?

Final Fantasy XIV fans are eagerly awaiting the next big update, patch 6.05, which was delayed alongside the expansion’s release last month.

For those who have already completed Endwalker‘s main scenario and are looking for more, patch 6.05 will introduce the first Savage raids of the expansion consisting of the first four circles of Pandaemonium—whose Normal versions were released earlier this week.

It will also bring the new treasure hunt dungeon, the Excitatron 6000, as well as the Pandaemonium weapons that can be traded for with Discal tomestones.

Players will have to wait a few more weeks to buy plots in the new Ishgardian residential area using the new lottery system, as well as test out the upcoming PvP mode, which are all scheduled to be introduced by patch 6.1.

When does patch 6.05 release in FFXIV‘s Endwalker?

Patch 6.05 is scheduled to be introduced to FFXIV‘s live servers on Jan. 4, 2022.

While the servers encountered numerous technical issues following Endwalker‘s release earlier in December and added significant workload for the developer to implement fixes, Square Enix said the patch was still scheduled for its initial release date.

Maintenance hours on the live servers—before the patch is introduced—will likely be revealed by Square Enix at a later date.