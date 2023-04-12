The Elder Scrolls Online admits to stealing fanart for paid skin, but it’s still in the shop

The skins were also mistaken on the God they depicted, the artist argued.

The Elder Scrolls Online‘s developer confessed to plagiarizing fanart to design a paid skinline called Mercymother’s Body Art on April 10. A day after being called out on social media by the artist, the developer said it had reached out to the artist to find a “proper resolution” in the tweet.

In a later Tumblr post, the artist, Relan Daevath, confirmed the developer contacted them and started negotiating. The items in question are still available in the shop, however. Additionally, Daevath argued that on top of stealing their art, it was also mistaken about the God it was supposed to depict. The skin is named the “Mercymother’s Body Art,” referring explicitly to Almalexia. But the art in the game depicted Sotha Sil, a divine ruler of Morrowind.

“Whatever it was, that dude (if so) did their job badly twice,” Daevath wrote on Tumblr.

Image via ZeniMax Online Studios

The artist also outlined how every piece of art featured on the body paints was taken from his art, cut into pieces to make the face paints, or taken entirely for the body part.

“At the very least, I should be credited as an artist in the credits of a new chapter or such place,” Daevath said.

Image via Relan Daevath

The community has been divided in regards to TESO‘s latest statement. Some praised the developer for being vocal about the issue and reacting swiftly instead of giving the silent treatment. Others argued the statement was vague and were worried about what would be actually done to compensate the artist. Daevath didn’t disclose any specifics on what the developer offered them to resolve the issue.

Fans will likely receive more information on the matter when discussions between the developer and the artist conclude.