RuneScape ‘Yak Track Care Package and Currency Pack’ available via Prime Gaming

RuneScape players have an opportunity to secure themselves a handful of new items for free, thanks to Prime Gaming.

Available now, players can redeem the “Yak Track Care Package + Currency Pack” from the Prime Gaming website, which will provide 20 Treasure Hunter Keys and 400 RuneCoins.

Get ready to trek in style with a Yak Track Care Package AND a Currency Pack from our friends at #PrimeGaming!



This offer is only active until Sept 21st

Treasure Hunter Keys can be used to unlock chests that will contain a random item. RuneCoins are a currency that players use to purchase cosmetic items from Solomon’s General Store, which can be found within the Extras tab.

This drop is the most recent collaboration between RuneScape and Twitch gaming, and the fourth this year. There are still plenty to come, so if you’re a regular player it may be worth checking out PrimeGaming to make the most out of this collaboration.

If you’re a member, here’s how you can redeem your items.

First, navigate to the Prime Gaming website and select claim on the reward you’d like to receive.

Next, select “Link Accounts to Use Content.”

Login to your RuneScape account.

Now, log in to your Amazon account.

Allow access to pair the two accounts.

The reward will be available on your RuneScape account

For players new to Prime Gaming, you’ll need to create an account during the pairing process, but the rest of the steps remain the same.

This offer is available until Sep. 21, so if you plan on redeeming it for yourself, make sure you don’t wait too long.