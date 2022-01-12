RuneScape players can redeem Knowledge Bombs and Powerful Aura via Prime Gaming

Get an XP increase to kick things off for 2022.

RuneScape players can kick off the new year with a huge boost in XP thanks to Prime Gaming.

From today, subscribers can claim a bundle for use in RuneScape containing five Knowledge Bombs and a powerful Aura, which should help with leveling up in no time. Distributed via Prime Gaming previously, Knowledge Bombs supply players with a 50 percent XP boost for a full hour when they are activated.

Furthermore, the Prime Aura will provide even more XP-related boosts. For 30 minutes, you’ll earn an extra 10 percent XP with a 5 percent chance to earn a 100 percent boost for each action.

If you’re a current RuneScape player, make sure you take advantage of these free rewards while they’re available. If you haven’t yet started playing the game, there’s no better time than now. And these items will come in extremely handy for making the leveling process fast and painless.