Popular Ciri skin won’t be in Lost Ark’s Witcher crossover event, and fans aren’t happy

The Witcher has become a staple in fantasy games since the release of its last iteration in 2015. It’s no surprise to see its vast universe come to fantasy MMO game Lost Ark, which will take the form of a crossover event later in January.

It will feature skins for Geralt and Ciri. Many fans were disappointed to learn that there wouldn’t be a way to get one of the Ciri skins, however, as the Specialist class will only release in April by welcoming the Artist subclass.

The younger version of the main character, in the Korean event, was made for Specialist classes, while Assassins could buy her adult version.

“I can re-confirm the collab skin won’t be available for the Artist since the class won’t be in the game yet,” community manager Roxx wrote.

Some asked for a way to get the Ciri skin for the Specialist class ahead of the class’ release, such as pre-selling skins to obtain them later in the game. But their hopes were dashed.

“It is not something we will be able to bring back in the future (as of the current plans) since it is part of a collaboration with another company and includes a set time period for IP use/distribution,” Roxx added. In short, the content will be pulled out from the Korean update and won’t be available at all in the Western version.

The young Ciri skin in the Korean event. Image by Smilegate

The Witcher crossover event went live last November in the Korean server, which means it will only have around a month of delay before coming to the West.

On the other hand, Amazon Games is still staggering content before catching up to the Korean version. While the Artist subclass is planned to release in April, it was introduced over a year ago in the initial version.

Complaints about the pace of new content introduction are frequent in the community. Since its release nearly a year ago, Lost Ark has welcomed numerous classes, more regions, and features from the South-Korean version. The pace of new classes’ release has slowed down, however, and the game has yet to catch up with the initial game.

The Witcher x Lost Ark event is planned to join the game later in January, although a precise starting day has yet to be revealed.