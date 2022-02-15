New World players to finally receive second transfer token

New World players have been waiting for it and now it’s finally here: once again, players will have the opportunity to transfer servers following the long-awaited second distribution of server transfer tokens tomorrow, Feb. 15.

At 4 pm CT on Tuesday, players will be given the rare tokens. These allow them to transfer from their current server to a new one of their choosing but, again, there are some limitations.

We are excited to announce our next round of server transfers, available tomorrow 2PM PT [5PM ET/ 11PM CET]! See the link below for more details.https://t.co/nob9N4FQWo — New World (@playnewworld) February 14, 2022

Like last time, you can only use the transfer tokens to move between servers in the same region. Tokens are account-based too, so you’ll only get one for your account, not for each character. Transfer tokens don’t expire, however, meaning players can hold on to them for as long as they want.

With these tokens being given out, some worlds have now been flagged as “full”. Players cannot transfer into these closed servers but can take their characters out. You can see a list of these servers on the New World forum here.

How to prepare for server transfer

Before you can change server you’ll need to prep some things. These include ensuring you are inside a settlement and have left your Company. Departing players are also required to remove any active Trading Post or sell orders before they use the tokens.

Once you’re ready, head to the New World store and select “World Transfer.” From here redeem your free token by purchasing a move. Choose your desired server from the available list and once you’ve confirmed you’ll be transported over.

It isn’t clear when players will receive more tokens, so you’ll want to use them wisely.