New World downtime announced for Update 1.1.2

New World is gearing up to head into downtime in just a few hours as Amazon Game Studios rolls out Update 1.1.2.

This patch includes a few small changes to the game that will get things ready for servers to be merged in the near future and fix the housing issues that took place around patch 1.1.1. The “Turkey Terror” world event also has been completely disabled. According to the patch notes, this event will return in the future.

[#NWSTATUS UPDATE] We will be hosting downtime today at 11 PM PT [2 AM ET/8 AM CET] for New World Update 1.1.2



You can find the downtime schedule for each region in the link below 👇 https://t.co/oeqk8WxLFG — New World (@playnewworld) December 9, 2021

Now that housing issues have been remedied, affected players can repurchase and use houses that were rolled back during the fix. You’ll also be able to pay taxes on any houses you own that were affected by the recent issues.

Downtime for Update 1.1.2 will begin at 1 am CT and run for around three hours. Once servers are back live these changes will have been implemented.