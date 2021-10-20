Server transfers are imminent and players finally get to take advantage of Amazon’s promise granting one free server transfer to each player in New World.

When the MMO launched servers quickly reached their maximum player space due to the influx of gamers getting in on the action and to remedy the massive server queues and eventual server lockouts, Amazon explained to players that if they start on a different server they could later transfer their character for free to the server of their choice.

This promise came many weeks ago and since then, players have been hounding Amazon for the feature, which will finally be rolled out incrementally after the release of Patch 1.0.3. This means that the next time you log into New World you’ll likely have the opportunity to move to the server of your choice. Here is how to do it.

How to transfer server in New World

Server transfers will be rolling out after Patch 1.0.3 is implemented starting with players on Utopia in the AP Southeast region. If this goes successfully more servers will be added until it is available around the globe. Once you have the ability to transfer here is how it’s done.

First, you’ll need to log into the character you’d like to transfer. Next, there will be a new tab found within the in-game store where players can claim their single transfer token. Once claimed, it can be used to transfer to a different server, but you’ll need to make sure you do a couple of things before using it. Leave your Company.

Remove any Trading Post Buy or Sell Orders.

Make sure your character is located in a sanctuary.

You’ll be able to move your character to any server within the same region that isn’t full, in maintenance, or that you have a character already existing within.

There are some things that will come along with your when you transfer. These include character progression, inventory and storage, currency, houses and decorations, and quest progress.

Stuff that won’t carry over when a transfer is used is your Company membership, Trading Post orders, and your friends list as it is world-specific.