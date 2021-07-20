How to fix the ‘no information found’ error in New World

Here's how to solve an issue that's keeping many players from jumping into Aeternum.

The long-awaited MMO from Amazon Games Studios, New World, launched its closed beta earlier today. And while many players have already started their journey in Aeternum, others are being locked out by an unfortunate error message when launching the game.

The error that some players receive reads “no product information found, the game cannot be initialized,” and it prevents players from diving into New World. But the error is easily fixable and can be solved within moments thanks to a few straightforward solutions.

First and foremost, if your computer isn’t running Windows 10, you won’t be able to run New World. Update your computer to Windows 10 if you’re looking to join in on the closed beta. Players looking to run the game through Windows 7 or Windows 8 will find that New World doesn’t offer support for those operating systems.

Additionally, you want to make sure that your Amazon and Steam accounts are linked if you purchased New World through Amazon. Once you link your accounts, the problem should be solved in most cases.

If you’re still receiving the message while running Windows 10, the first solution you could try is to restart your PC completely. In nearly all cases, a full restart of your computer will solve this error message.

If a restart doesn’t do the trick, though, the last possible solution you could attempt would be disabling IPv6 on your PC. To do this, you’ll have to right-click the internet icon on your taskbar tray, open “Network and Internet Settings,” and navigate your way to “Change adapter settings.” From there, right-click on the network adapter, click on “Properties,” and deactivate Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).

If you’re still experiencing issues, Amazon Games Studios offers a support network through New World’s official website.