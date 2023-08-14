How to find Heat Root in Palia

Embark on an adventure within an adventure in Palia by going on a hunt for a rare item: Heat Roots. By venturing into the heart of Bahari Bay, the secondary map location in Palia, you’ll have to meticulously scour the rocky terrain of the cliffs by the sea to spot the flowering spice.

While the Heat Root is not Palia‘s rarest item, its monetary value and high demand during the main and side quest make it a coveted item that all players will be on the lookout for. But even to just get a glimpse of it you’ll have first to reach Bahari Bay and its breathtaking cliffs, that’s where you might just find the spicy item. Specifically, the cliffs that lie between the renowned Proudhorn Pass and the inviting Coral Shores present a promising hunting ground.

Screengrab by Dot Esports

As there is no precise location for Heat Root, navigating the cliffs of Bahari Bay becomes a necessity for all players looking for this rare item. Careful climbing and a love for exploration are essential, as the Heat Root can only be found nestled on the sides of the cliffs, waiting to be spotted.

If the territory’s vastness doesn’t provide any support to players, the time of the day when the Heat Root spawns does. Despite its rarity, the Heat Root reveals itself both during the daytime and under the cloak of night, thus increasing the chances of discovery for all players in Palia.

Additionally, the Heat Root’s scarcity contributes to its high value, which stands at 30 gold pieces for a normal batch of the spicy flower. But if luck is on your side and you find yourself with a starred Heat Root in your hands, it can fetch an impressive 45 gold pieces, making it a coveted asset for those looking to amass wealth in Palia.

