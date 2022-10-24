Final Fantasy XIV DJs turn Costa Del Sol pink, raise over $2,500 for breast cancer charity

The FFXIV club scene is growing, and it's doing some good for the world too.

Final Fantasy XIV has an ever-growing nightclub scene and it put that popularity to good use this weekend when it held a weekend event in Costa Del Sol on the Primal server to raise money for charity.

The DJs who participated put up some custom overlays and a Tiltify QR code that enabled players to scan it and donate right from their phones with no fuss. Projekt Primal Game Pink raised $2,640 out of the $19,135 that the overall fundraiser gained so far, meaning FFXIV DJs fundraised almost 14 percent of the total money for charity at time of writing.

Screengrab via Square Enix/DJ Dollipop

The Projekt Primal Game Pink event was organized by community members, headed by DJ Dollipop. Over 30 DJs played during the event, and over 30 venues ran drink specials and shut down their venues for the weekend. In addition to DJ Dollipop, clubbers, or people who stumbled upon the crowd in Costa Del Sol, were able to tune into multiple DJs, such as wholesomebobatea, DJ Kit Kat, SWAGE, djayYAMS, and more.

On a typical weekend in Final Fantasy XIV, friends will gather at a venue in the player housing area of the game and will emote inside the club to dance or party with glowsticks while they mute their in-game music and tune into a Twitch DJ. The practice is similar to a metaverse party or a silent rave. Friends and Free Company members will sometimes join Discord to hang out, and some people engage in role-playing by putting up a tag on their name.

This weekend, players across North American data centers traveled to the Primal data center and partied on the beach of Costa Del Sol, a typical venue where DJs will sometimes host pop-up parties because of the beachy scenery and bars nearby.

Screengrab via Square Enix/DJ Dollipop

Those interested in donating can still do so since the Screening Isn’t Scary fundraiser goes until Oct. 31 and is still short of its $50,000 goal. Visit the Tiltify page for Projekt Primal Game Pink and click “Support Campaign” to donate.